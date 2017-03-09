Man and woman accused of using pepper spray on victim during robbery

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a robbery in which a man was hit in the head and sprayed with pepper spray.
Lexington police said Samantha Lowery, 25, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation showed that she and Charles Velazquez-Lopez, 20, robbed a man at an apartment building on Village Drive on the night of Feb. 2.
Velazquez-Lopez was arrested Feb. 26.
Police said the victim had been pepper sprayed and hit in the head several times, and his wallet and cell phone were stolen. He told police that one of his assailants was an acquaintance.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
