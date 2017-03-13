Man sentenced to 11 years for child pornography

A Paris man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for possession of child pornography, a news release from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear stated.
Matthew Tipton, 27, received the recommended sentencing given to him by a jury in December 2016 when he was found guilty of 20 counts of possession of child pornography.
The case was the result of 2015 investigation into Tipton by Beshear’s Cyber Crimes Unit. The investigation uncovered more than 2,000 images and 150 videos depicting child pornography stored on devices in Tipton’s home, according to the release.
Tipton will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.
