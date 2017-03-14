Assailant admits he used Flaka before stabbing man to death, police say

After taking Flaka, an Eastern Kentucky man stabbed another when the victim tried to leave the residence where the two had gathered, according to Kentucky State Police.
Brandon Burnett, 27, admitted to twice stabbing Gary Hobbs, 33, at a residence on Moores Creek Road in the Dewitt community of Knox County, police said. Both men lived in Dewitt.
About 11 p.m. Monday, Hobbs was found in the living room by the front door. Burnett told police he stabbed Hobbs as Hobbs tried to leave to go home, police said.
Burnett said he took different drugs, including the synthetic amphetamine Flaka, before the violence. He was charged with murder.
Flaka belongs to a group of psychoactive drugs that can cause paranoia, hallucinations and delirium. Agitation and violent behavior have been reported.
