Two Lexington men charged in robbery at Franklin County home

Two men were arrested Monday in Lexington and charged with a Franklin County robbery that happened earlier in the day, Kentucky State Police said.
Danny Drury, 45, and Troy Thornton, 36, both of Lexington, were each charged with first-degree robbery, state police said in a release.
On Monday afternoon, troopers responded to a call on Union Ridge Road in Franklin County. The caller said four men came to her home with a baseball bat and assaulted her boyfriend. The men then stole jewelry and money from the victims before leaving.
Troopers were able to determine the identities of the four men and two were located in Fayette County with the assistance of Lexington police.
The other two suspects are still at large, state police said.
Drury and Thornton were lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail.
