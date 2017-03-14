Fayette grand jury dismisses murder charge, but brings new charges

A Fayette County grand jury dismissed a murder charge against Brian Lamar Jones, but indicted him this week on new charges.
Jones, 30, was arrested and charged in January with the Dec. 29, 2016, shooting death of De’Ontai Jarrell Bates, 25., who was found shot alongside a field in the 700 block of Faulkner Avenue.
Jones later turned himself in to Lexington police after a warrant for his arrest was issued. Police had said Bates and his mother’s boyfriend picked up another man, identified as Jones, near Russell Cave Road before the shooting. The three were in an SUV together when the shooting occurred.
On Monday a grand jury dismissed the murder charge. But the grand jury indicted Jones on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
The indictment says that on or about Dec. 29, Jones “destroyed, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence (a gun).”
The indictment doesn’t say what happened to the gun. Tampering with evidence is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
