A man’s body was found in a toolbox floating in a creek. Now there is a murder charge.

A man has been charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with a case in which a body was found inside a toolbox floating in a creek in Grayson County last summer.
William E. Howard Jr., 48, of Falls of Rough, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged in connection with the death of Tromain Mackall, 29.
Mackall was reported missing July 25. His body was found in Spring Fork Creek.
State police said they recently received information from the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab that “they were able to successfully link Howard” to the killing.
Howard was arrested in Brandenburg. He was being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
