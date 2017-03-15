Fire that damaged Lexington Peddler’s Mall was intentionally set

A fire that damaged the Lexington Peddler’s Mall on Monday night was intentionally set, according to the Lexington Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to the building just after 7:30 p.m. for a structure fire. Maj. C.J. Haunz told the Herald-Leader Monday night that the fire appeared to have been started in one or two booths toward the back of the building.
The fire department is asking people who were at the Peddler’s Mall at the time of the fire to call the Fire Investigation Bureau at 859-231-5672.
Anyone who wants to provide information related to the fire can also email the arson tip line anonymously at LFD-arsontips@lexingtonky.gov.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-3330
