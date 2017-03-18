Garbage truck driver smashes into cars, flees police on Kentucky interstate, reports say

The driver of a garbage truck faces assault charges after he crashed into multiple cars, causing numerous injuries, as he led police on a chase the wrong way down a Western Kentucky interstate, according to multiple media reports.
About 1 p.m., Dalton Lampley, 23, of Calvert City drove a Waste Path truck east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Paducah before crossing into the eastbound lanes, hitting about seven passenger vehicles and one tractor-trailer, according to police and WPSD. Lampley didn’t stop for officers, left I-24 and eventually crashed at a Marshall County intersection.
At least six people were injured, a fraction of the people in the hit vehicles, police told WPSD.
Lampley was jailed in Marshall County and charged initially with fleeing police, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
