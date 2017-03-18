Three state troopers injured in Harlan County pursuit

4:31 Kentucky survives NKU, Calipari says 'we'll be fine' Pause

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday

1:13 Malik Monk: We got lackadaisical against Norse

2:06 Students suggest new designs for Lexington's flag

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:39 De'Aaron Fox not happy with his turnovers

1:00 Dominique Hawkins: We can be a lot better defensively

0:59 Bam Adebayo on his 18-rebound night