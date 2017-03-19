Man apparently steals two cars in chase across Rowan, Montgomery, Clark counties

A man was arrested Saturday evening after police say he stole two vehicles in two counties and ran from police.
Gary Lee Thomas, 30, allegedly stole a vehicle in Rowan County Saturday and drove to Montgomery County, according to Facebook post from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. While traveling, his vehicle became disabled. Thomas then brandished a firearm and robbed a Montgomery County resident of his vehicle, the Facebook post read. While fleeing the scene, Thomas hit another vehicle at the Exit 113 interchange of Interstate 64. Thomas was captured in Clark County after he wrecked his vehicle and was chased by police on foot.
Thomas was lodged in the Montgomery County jail. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of a collision, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing or evading police, according to the Montgomery County jail website and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
