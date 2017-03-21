Police charge jail inmate in restaurant tip jar theft

The man accused of stealing from a tip jar from Sav’s Grill & West African Cuisine last month has been identified as a Stamping Ground resident.
Corey Euler, 31, was served a warrant Tuesday for theft by unlawful taking, under $500, according to the Lexington Police Department. Police investigators determined Euler took money from the tip jar on Feb. 12 while an employee briefly left the restaurant. Investigators also discovered Euler entered the restaurant office and stole a tablet computer. About $10 in tips were stolen from the restaurant.
Euler was already lodged in the Fayette County jail on unrelated charges.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments