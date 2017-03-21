The Valentine’s Hustler bought gifts with stolen credit cards, police say

Police are asking for your help to solve car break-ins and credit card fraud off Red Mile Road. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
Police this week are asking you to help them catch the Valentine’s Day Hustler.
On Feb. 13, a man who lives on Chestnut Ridge Drive found that his car had been broken into, and several items had been stolen.
The next morning — Valentine’s Day — the victim’s credit cards were used to buy stuffed animals and a gift basket from Kroger on Tates Creek Road. The man who made the purchases was caught on surveillance video. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt that said “Hustler” on it in capital letters. He was driving a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima or Maxima with aftermarket wheels.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is William Quick, wanted on a charge of receiving stolen property. Quick, 29, who is white, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds (see photo above).
If you have information about Quick, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
