Surveillance video of Valentine's Hustler

Matthew Patrick Donaghy, 22, was convicted in July of second-degree manslaughter in the 2015 stabbing death of his boyfriend. Donaghy told the parole board he'd acted in self defense. After just a few minutes of deliberation, the board decided to keep him in jail.
A bystander recorded a confrontation between Kohl's employees and a couple accused of shoplifting. Lexington police are seeking the identities of the two in the video. When employees tried to stop the pair in the parking lot, the woman tried to fight them and the man threatened them with a knife, police said.
Lexington Police Lt. Albert Johnson talks to reporters about the overnight shooting death of 2-year-old Nova Marie Gallman. Nova was shot in her Kenton Street home just after 11 p.m. Monday night and died of her injuries at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital early Tuesday morning.
A Paris police officer was shot Tuesday night but was not harmed because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Hours later, police were still trying to talk the shooter into coming out of the home where the shot was fired.
Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, and D’markeo C. Taylor, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay