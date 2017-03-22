Nicholasville men charged with theft of multiple guns in Jessamine County

Three Nicholasville men have been arrested after the theft of multiple weapons, including shotguns and shoulder-fired guns, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office.
Cameron Miller, 18, Jacob Lay, 18, and Bradley Bush, 19, are charged with receiving stolen firearms. Miller is also facing charges of possession of burglary tools, fleeing police, criminal mischief and two counts of theft of an automobile.
The three were arrested at the intersection of Hunters Ferry Road and Chrisman Mill Road without incident about 9:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Allen Peel said. The theft was reported Tuesday on Hunters Ferry Road.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the case.
