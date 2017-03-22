Lexington man wanted in February Chase robbery arrested in Georgia

A man accused in a February Chase bank branch robbery in Lexington has been arrested in Georgia.
Arrested Sunday, Jesse Williams, 27, was being held in the Dekalb County Jail on Wednesday and will be extradited to Lexington on a charge of first-degree robbery, according to Lexington police.
Ashley J. Jones, 25, was also arrested last Monday and charged with first-degree robbery in the case.
Williams and Jones entered the bank on Feb. 27 in the Eastland Shopping Center at 1301 Winchester Road about 11:35 a.m. and demanded money from the tellers, police said. Williams was carrying a gun. With the undisclosed amount of cash, the two ran toward the back of the bank.
Arrest warrants were issued shortly after the robbery.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330
