Grand jury indicts teen on murder count, grandfather for hiding gun

A Nicholasville teen is scheduled to be arraigned Friday after a grand jury indicted him in the Jan. 12 shooting death of an East Jessamine High School student.
Tyler Jeffers, 18, was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge in the death of Leo Travers, 15, of Nicholasville. The Jessamine County grand jury also indicted Jeffers on charges of wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence, receiving a stolen firearm and criminal attempt to sell a controlled substance to a minor.
The grand jury also indicted Albert McKinney, 66, of Nicholasville, the grandfather of Jeffers, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Travers was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Jessamine RJ Corman Ambulatory Care Center after he was shot on Garden Park Drive in Nicholasville.
Nicholasville police said the shooting happened after a planned marijuana transaction went awry. The indictment says Jeffers had a plan “intended to culminate in the selling of a quantity of marijuana to a minor while he was armed with a handgun.”
Jeffers was charged with wanton endangerment because gunfire shattered the back window of a car being driven by a woman who was on Garden Park Drive at the time of the shooting.
The gun allegedly used in the shooting was stolen from Detroit, police said. Nicholasville police were able to trace the weapon’s origin from the serial number on the gun.
When Jeffers told his grandfather where the gun was hidden, McKinney “moved the weapon into a tote” in the garage while police officers were searching for it, according to an arrest record filed in Jessamine District Court. McKinney later admitted moving the weapon after he was questioned by police, the document said.
McKinney is scheduled to be arraigned April 14 before Jessamine Circuit Judge Hunter Daugherty, according to court records.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
