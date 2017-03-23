Help find robber who wore a torn Ohio State jacket

Lexington police are asking the public to help them identify a man who robbed the Quality Inn on Newtown Court.
Police said the man, who wore a red Ohio State Buckeyes jacket, came into the inn at about 10 p.m. Sunday and told the desk clerk, “This is a robbery.” He implied that he had a weapon and demanded money, and when the clerk refused, he came behind the counter and took money from the cash drawer, police said.
The man, who left in a light-colored passenger car, is white, about 6 feet tall and about 40 to 50 years old.
Anyone with information should call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to police. Type “lexpd” plus the tip and send to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous information also can be submitted at Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or called in to 859-253-2020.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
