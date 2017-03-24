More than two years after fatal crash, woman gets 13 years in prison

A woman was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison on manslaughter and other charges in connection with a 2014 fatal wreck near the Kentucky Horse Park.
Kayla Foster, 29, sobbed at times as she read a statement in court expressing remorse for the collision that took the life of Enereida De Los Santos, 51.
“I am deeply sorry for my actions,” Foster said. “I will never forgive myself for what I’ve done.”
Relatives of De Los Santos declined comment after the sentencing.
The wreck happened on Iron Works Pike in north Fayette County about 4:50 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2014.
According to court filings, Foster was driving a 1998 Chrysler Sebring when she crossed the center line of the highway and collided with a car driven by Leonel Perez. Foster left the scene and did not stop to render aid after the wreck, police said.
A passenger in the Perez vehicle, Enereida De Los Santos, 51, sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Perez was seriously injured.
Foster pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
On an earlier sentencing date, Foster wanted to withdraw her guilty plea, which defense attorney John Olash attributed to “a panic attack.” But Foster returned to court Friday prepared for sentencing.
Foster “never thought she had the capacity to take someone’s life,” Olash told Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Clark.
In the end Clark rejected defense suggestions for a shorter sentence, saying that would “unduly depreciate” the seriousness of the offense.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments