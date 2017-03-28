Help apprehend two people who stole from a Lexington laundromat

Police are asking for your help to solve burglary from the Big Blue Laundromat on Coburn Boulevard. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
Lexington police are asking for your help to catch a man and a woman who stole from the Big Blue Laundromat at 2222 Coburn Boulevard. On March 8, the owner reported that the pair had broken into a change machine. The crime was captured on surveillance video.
There have been several other burglaries from laundromats around Lexington; police say they do not know whether the same two suspects are involved.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Edna Drury, wanted on a charge of felony probation violation. Drury, 40, who is white, stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds (see photo above).
If you have information about Drury, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
