Man found dead, woman shot on Guynn Road near Berea

A man was found dead and a woman was shot near Berea, Kentucky State Police told WKYT on Wednesday.
State police were investigating at a home on Guynn Road, WKYT reported. The Madison County coroner was there.
The woman showed up at Gold Star Chili with a gunshot wound to the arm, the station reported. Her injuries weren’t life-threatening, and she was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
The woman told police she was held against her will overnight at her home on Guynn Road. The woman said she heard a gunshot while leaving her home Wednesday morning.
Someone who was driving past that home discovered a man dead in the yard. Police think the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, WKYT reported.
