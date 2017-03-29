Kentucky State Police trooper fatally shoots Lawrenceburg man

A state trooper fatally shot a Lawrenceburg man on Wednesday.
The shooting happened after deputies responded to a call of someone who used his car to push an offroad vehicle out of the intersection of Redwing Way and Muscovie Trail in Lawrenceburg, Trooper Bernis Napier said in a news release.
The deputies were told the person who had pushed the vehicle was Frederick Ratliff, 45, who lived at the end of Redwing Way.
“Anderson County deputies arrived at Ratliff’s home, and Fredrick immediately started firing his gun at the deputies,” Napier said. “The deputies returned fire, and Ratliff was shot.”
Ratliff was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he later died, Napier said.
The trooper’s name was not immediately released.
