His oxycodone ring helped him sexually abuse children. He earns 4 life sentences

A Knott County man will serve four consecutive life sentences for an oxycodone operation that he used to abuse four young children multiple times, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
U.S. District Judge Amul Thaper sentenced Freddie Kennedy Jr. Wednesday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Kennedy was convicted in February of one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and several counts involving sex crimes against children.
Kennedy obtained access to the children, three of whom were under 10 when they were abused, through his oxycodone operation, according to the U.S. attorney. He offered to watch the children for their parents. Some of abuse occurred at Kennedy’s homes in Perry and Knott County, but much of the abuse occurred when he took the kids for overnight stays in an Indiana hotel. The children would stay in Kennedy’s room. The abuse started around October of 2013.
“While watching the children, Kennedy intentionally groomed them, buying them expensive presents and taking them to movies, out to eat, and to go shopping, in an effort to gain their trust,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Kennedy was convicted of seven counts of crossing a state line with the intent to engage in a sex act with a minor under age 12 and 10 counts of transporting a minor under 18 across a state line to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Kennedy will not get parole. The Bureau of Prisons will determine where Kennedy ends up.
For the drug side of his operation, Kennedy paid for “patients’” trips to out-of-state pain clinics to get prescription drugs, part of which he kept and distributed to dealers and users in Knott and Perry counties. From April 2013 to June 2015, the conspiracy “was responsible for the illegal distribution of thousands of oxycodone pills.”
