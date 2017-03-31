Lexington 16-year-old charged with receiving stolen guns

A Lexington 16-year-old has been accused of receiving multiple stolen guns, according to police.
The boy has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen firearms and four counts of being a minor in possession of a firearm, according to police.
The guns were traced back to four thefts in 2016, according to police. A handgun was taken from a residence in July, and handguns were taken from three separate vehicles in November and July.
The boy had been previously charged with second-degree burglary in connection with an incident on March 8 in the Gainesway neighborhood, according to police.
“The Lexington Police Department reminds residents to always keep vehicles locked and to never leave valuables, including firearms, inside a vehicle,” the department said Friday in a news release. “Stolen firearms can fall into the hands of juveniles and/or be used in the commission of other crimes.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
