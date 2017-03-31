Gun-wielding man robs United Bank on Harrodsburg Road

Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred at a United Bank in southwest Lexington on Friday.
The United Bank branch at 3098 Harrodsburg Road was robbed just before noon by a man wielding a gun.
“The suspect demanded money from the bank tellers, took cash, and fled the area down Arrowhead Drive,” police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.
Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had his face covered.
Police are asking for people with any information about the robbery to call (859) 258-3600.
