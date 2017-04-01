After Vanceburg man was killed, sheriff says shooter and another man moved body twice

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of Justin Johnson in Lewis County.
Preston Neill Walters, 52, of Garrison, is accused of shooting Johnson, 28, of Vanceburg, in the back with a high caliber pistol on March 23, the day Johnson was reported missing, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.
After the shooting, Walters initially concealed the body alongside a road and covered the body with leaves, according to the sheriff’s department.
He later came back with Wince L. Walters, 53, of Garrison, and moved Johnson’s body to a creek, according to the release. Later, the two are said to have thrown the body over an embankment on Cooper Ridge, at the Lewis-Carter county line.
Preston Neill Walters has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Wince Walters has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
In addition to helping move the body, the sheriff’s office said Wince Walters burned the boots he was wearing, plastic in which the body had been wrapped and carpet from the trunk of the vehicle that had been used to move Johnson’s body.
Two men scouting for turkeys found Johnson’s remains on Wednesday.
Preston Neill Walters and Wince Walters were taken to the Lewis County Detention Center.
“Our thoughts and Prayers are with the Johnson family during this difficult time in their lives,” Sheriff Johnny Bivins said in a news release. “Mr. Johnson has a one-year-old son who will never get to know his loving father.”
Funeral services for Johnson were to be conducted Saturday afternoon at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
