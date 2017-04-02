High-speed I-64 chase ends in Lexington with 4 arrested

Four people were arrested and charged following a high speed chase that began in Franklin County and ended in Lexington.
Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said the chase started around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Franklin County sheriff deputies on Interstate 64 and clocked a vehicle going 105 miles per hour, Melton said.
The deputies tried to pull the driver over, but the vehicle didn’t stop. Deputies then began a chase near the 55-mile marker.
Melton said items were thrown out of the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Altima, during the chase and hit a deputy’s car.
The chase, which lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, ended in Lexington on Newtown Pike near New Circle Road. The car went into a ditch and the four suspects left the car and ran away. The four suspects, two men and two women, were soon caught.
The four suspects are Daikuan Shawnquise Miller, 21; Howard Madison Jones, 25; Kelsey A. Pycraft, 25; and Kylie Deniece Mccomb, 28.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by Lexington Police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgetown Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.
“Everybody worked well together,” Melton said.
No one was injured in the pursuit or crash.
Miller was charged with speeding, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, tampering with evidence, fleeing or evading police on both foot and vehicle, criminal littering, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic light and resisting arrest.
Jones was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with evidence, fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Pycraft was charged with tampering with evidence, fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Mccomb was charged with tampering with evidence, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing or evading police and second-degree disorderly conduct.
All four were booked into the Franklin County jail.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
