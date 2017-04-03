Son may have contributed to mother’s death before killing himself, police say

Nicholasville police said Monday that they are “fairly confident” that Lucas Greene had something to do with his mother’s death last week before he committed suicide.
Greene’s body was discovered and pulled from the Kentucky River off U.S. 68 on Wednesday, a day after Morgan’s body was found in her house in Nicholasville.
An autopsy by the state medical examiner said Elizabeth Morgan, 62, had injuries to her neck that were consistent with her being choked, according to police. However, the autopsy could not determine if those injuries caused her death. Police said they are waiting on toxicology and some other tests to determine the cause of death.
“We are fairly confident that Greene likely had something to do with or contributed to his mother’s death, but all the information is not in as of this time,” officer Kevin Grimes said. “At this time it is still inconclusive.”
Morgan was found dead March 28 in her house on Pin Oak Drive. There was no forced entry, but her car was missing. Grimes said Monday that a safe in the house used to store medicine had been broken into and that drugs were missing.
Later on March 28, Morgan’s former daughter-in-law told police that Greene, 31, would sometimes hike in the area near Brooklyn Bridge. Detectives went to Brooklyn Road near the bridge and found Morgan’s abandoned car. Because it got dark, they decided to return to the area Wednesday.
While looking on the Mercer County side of the river, searchers spotted a body in the water between a rock and a tree on the Jessamine side of the river. Police couldn’t reach the body because of the terrain, so the Jessamine County Fire Department’s boat rescue unit retrieved Greene’s body Wednesday afternoon.
An autopsy indicated that Greene’shis death was a suicide. Police are awaiting toxicology reports for him as well.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
