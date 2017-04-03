Trial in Richmond officer’s slaying rescheduled for July 2018

A trial has been rescheduled for two defendants charged in the 2015 shooting death of Richmond Police Officer Daniel Ellis.
Raleigh Sizemore Jr. and Gregory Ratliff had been slated to go on trial July 5, but Madison Circuit Judge William Clouse Jr. has rescheduled it for July 5, 2018.
In his order, Clouse wrote that the “present trial date would not give the defendants sufficient time to prepare for both phases of the trial and would create an appealable error.”
Sizemore, 36, the alleged shooter, was indicted on several charges including murder. He is to be tried with Ratliff, 27, who was indicted on complicity to murder and other charges.
Ellis, 33, was shot on Nov. 4, 2015, while investigating an attempted robbery earlier in the day at Main Street Gulf in Richmond. He died Nov. 6, 2015.
Ratliff let Ellis into his apartment and allowed him to search, but said no one else was there and that there were no weapons in the home, police have said. Sizemore then allegedly shot Ellis as the officer crossed the threshold of a bedroom door.
Sizemore and Ratliff are eligible for the death penalty because the offense of murder was intentional and Ellis was a police officer “engaged at the time of the act in the lawful performance of his duties,” according to the prosecution’s motion.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305
