Help catch thief who drilled into apartments’ coin laundry machines

Police are asking for your help to solve thefts from apartments’ coin laundries. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
At the end of February and during the first two weeks of March, several Lexington apartment complexes’ coin laundries were broken into. Police say the thief drilled out locking mechanisms on machines and took the coins. The thefts caused damage costing thousands of dollars.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Brandon Hood, wanted on charges of fleeing from police in a motor vehicle and probation violation. Hood, 21, is described as a white man, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds (see photo above).
If you have information about Hood, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
