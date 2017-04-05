Teen injured in drive-by shooting near downtown Lexington school

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in Lexington by someone who was driving through a neighborhood near downtown.
The boy was standing with a group in the area of Sixth Street and Shropshire Avenue when someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle, striking him and a nearby unoccupied car, Lexington Police Commander Brad Ingram said. The boy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred near William Wells Brown Elementary School. No one was inside the school at the time of the shooting, Ingram said.
The boy was treated at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and was unable to give police a description of the vehicle or the shooter, Ingram said.
