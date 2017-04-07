Crime

Man accused of firing a gun inside a Richmond bar, endangering 20

By Greg Kocher

A Richmond man was arrested Thursday and charged with 20 counts of wanton endangerment after he allegedly fired a gun inside a bar, police said.

Joseph Conley, 29, was also charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, Richmond police said in a release.

Police said Conley “created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to others” Sunday when he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at a group of people at The Copper Still on Water Street in Richmond.

Twenty people were in the immediate area when Conley fired the gun, police said.

Conley didn’t have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, police said.

He was lodged in the Madison County jail.

