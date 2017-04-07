Lexington man faces child pornography charges

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base Pause

2:29 Best burritos in the South? Taqueria Ramirez on Alexandra Drive may have them

0:40 Maker's Mark release draws a crowd

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 in sectional final win

2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline

1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

1:37 Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team

1:32 Eli Brown shares about his competitive relationship with Josh Allen