Lexington man faces child pornography charges

A Lexington man was arrested Thursday on child exploitation charges, according to Kentucky State Police.
Philip S. Mann, 52, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and was being held Friday in the Fayette County jail, according to state police. His bond had not been set as of Friday morning, according to the jail website.
Mann’s arrest was the result of an undercover investigation that began when he allegedly was discovered sharing explicit images of children online, according to state police. Investigators searched Mann’s Lexington residence Thursday and seized “equipment used to facilitate the crime” for examination.
Each of Mann’s charges is a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
