Gunfire, but no injuries, outside Lexington nightclub

Police were on scene at a nightclub Sunday morning after someone fired shots into the air.
The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. at the Trust Lounge on 123 West Main Street, said Lt. Brian Peterson with Lexington police. Police officers were already on scene dealing with a disorder outside of the club when a man in a crowd fired five shots up into the air.
The man was described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing a black and white zip-up hoodie.
No one was injured. Shell casings were collected at the scene, Peterson said. Investigators did not find any damage to property or buildings.
Anyone with information about the shots fired can contact Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments