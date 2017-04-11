Thief shoots parked car he hit with truck he took from Lexington neighborhood

A hit-and-run crash in Lexington ended in a suspect firing shots into a parked car he hit with a truck he stole Tuesday morning, according to media reports.
A truck was reportedly taken from Lucille Drive before it collided with the parked car, which was in a driveway on White Oak Trace, according to WKYT. After the collision, the driver of the stolen truck allegedly fired a shot into the parked car he’d hit with the truck.
The person who fired the shot got into a car that had been following the stolen truck and left the area, according to WKYT. Police are searching for the car.
LEX18 reported the fleeing vehicle also sideswiped a car.
