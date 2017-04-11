Help catch duo who stole tools from a Nicholasville auto shop

Police are asking for your help to solve the theft of auto shop tools in Nicholasville. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Crime of the Week

This week’s Crime of the Week is the theft of auto shop tools in Nicholasville.

Early on March 24, a man and a woman broke into Champion Preferred Auto Sales, 2020 Lexington Road, and stole several air compressors and shop tools. They loaded them into a blue 2005 Ford F-150 and fled. Police believe someone with specific knowledge of the business might be involved.

Suspect of the Week

This week’s Suspect of the Week is Laron Cobb, wanted on charges of robbery and escape. Cobb, 36, is described as a black man, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds (see photo above).

