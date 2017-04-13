Man wanted in theft from Wilcutt Guitars turns himself in

A man wanted in the theft of a $600 guitar turned himself in to Lexington police Thursday, and the guitar was recovered.
Addison Horsley of Versailles was identified as a suspect in the theft of an Epiphone Les Paul Sunburst guitar after police released surveillance video from the incident, which occurred March 7 at Wilcutt Guitars on Rosemont Garden.
Police said the man had gone into the store and asked about the price of a guitar, then ran out without paying for the instrument. A store employee ran after the man and saw him leave in a silver passenger vehicle.
Police released the surveillance video on April 7 and received several tips.
During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that Horsley had also stolen a guitar from Guitar Center.
Horsley turned himself in at police headquarters and is charged with two counts of theft.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
