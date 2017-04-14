Police release name of Lexington officer involved in shooting

The Lexington police officer involved in a non-lethal shooting Tuesday was Officer Joseph A. Baker, 25, Kentucky State Police said Friday.
Police had not disclosed the officer’s name earlier.
Baker is a graduate of the Lexington police training academy and a three-year veteran of the force, state police said.
Baker shot Sergei Sergeivich Sargaev, 26, of Lexington at the La Quinta Inn on Stanton Way.
Police said Baker was on patrol about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when he began investigating a Toyota 4Runner at the motel off Newtown Pike.
Police said Sargaev refused to comply with commands to roll down the window of the SUV or open the door, then ignored a command not to start the vehicle and backed into a police car, according to a court record.
The officer fired one shot and struck Sargaev, Chief Mark Barnard has said.
Baker was not hurt, and no one else was in the vehicle.
After he was released from the hospital, Sargaev was charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer and criminal mischief. State police are investigating.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
