Man shot in early Sunday morning robbery, investigation ongoing

A man was shot in the calf Sunday during a robbery in Lexington, police said.
The alleged robbery happened at 2021 Cambridge Drive shortly before 3 a.m. The victim was sitting in a vehicle with a woman when the alleged robber walked up to the victim and showed a firearm and demanded money. The two got into an argument and the alleged robber shot the victim in the calf. The suspect allegedly stole two packs of cigarettes and $60, Lt. Andrew Daugherty of Lexington police said.
After the robbery, the victim called police at the Speedway convenience store at the intersection of Versailles Road and Alexandria Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Daugherty said.
The suspect is described as a male that is 6 feet, 3 inches and about 300 pounds. Among the charges the suspect will face include robbery and first-degree assault, Daugherty said.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.
