Four indicted in shooting death of woman who was eight months pregnant

A Fayette County grand jury has indicted four men on charges of murder, fetal homicide and robbery in the September shooting death of a women who was eight months pregnant.
Skylar Bishop Stigall, 21, and Demetrioun Lamar Boaz, Joseph “Jodie” Fain and Saquan Ysai Freeman, all 20, were indicted earlier this week.
Maryiah Coleman, 22, was walking her family’s dog on Sept. 7 outside the Matador North Apartments on Winburn Drive when she was shot. She and her unborn son, Jakobe, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital about an hour after the shooting.
On the night of Sept. 7, the men charged are accused of meeting with an acquaintance on Winburn Drive “with the intent to rob him,” according to police. When the victim tried to run, shots were fired and Coleman, an innocent bystander, was struck.
The indictment identifies the man who was shot at as Eric Cannady. The robbery count in the indictment says “one or more” of the four men “used or threatened the immediate use of physical force upon Eric Cannady” while armed with a deadly weapon in the commission of a robbery.
When they were charged in February, Boaz, Freeman and Fain were already in the Fayette County jail on first-degree robbery charges stemming from an Oct. 20 Red Mile Road shooting. Stigall was not involved in that robbery, police said.
During the October robbery, the three men allegedly entered an apartment and fired multiple shots, according to court documents. Several of the people inside the apartment escaped through the basement, but two were led back inside at gunpoint, according to records.
One of the men who ran returned to the apartment and retrieved two handguns, according to court documents. He reportedly used one of the guns to shoot a suspect who was leading a victim through the apartment at gunpoint.
All four men are scheduled to be arraigned April 27 in Fayette Circuit Court. They remain in the Fayette County jail.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
