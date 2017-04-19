UK students among trio indicted on kidnapping, assault at $2.5 million house

Three men have been indicted in connection with the February kidnapping, robbery and assault of a man at a $2.5 million house near the Hartland Estates neighborhood in Lexington.
One of the three and a fourth defendant were indicted on a charge of trafficking in more than five pounds of marijuana.
John Nathaniel Cooper, 36, Zachary Ernest Costin, 21, and Ethan Hunter Hatfield, 20, were all indicted on charges of kidnapping, robbery and assault. Costin and another man, Andrew N. Ward, were indicted on a charge of criminal conspiracy to traffic in more than five pounds of marijuana.
The indictment says that “one or more persons traveled to Colorado to obtain the marijuana.”
At the time of their March arraignment, Costin was identified as a University of Kentucky student, and Hatfield was taking a semester off from UK as he recovered from a broken leg.
Police said in a news release that the victim in the case was a 22-year-old male acquaintance of the three men. The victim is identified only as “J.Z.” in the indictment.
The victim told police that Hatfield and Costin held him against his will at Hatfield’s house at 4909 McAtee Lane for two hours, according to citations filed in Fayette District Court.
The home is off Tates Creek Road, outside of Man o’ War Boulevard next to the Hartland Estates subdivision. The house is valued at $2.5 million, according to records kept by the property valuation administrator.
The two were said to have repeatedly hit the victim “with a firearm, hammer causing injury while threatening to kill victim and victim’s family,” the citation stated.
They took the victim’s watch, iPhone, wallet and clothing before eventually releasing him naked, police said in the documents.
Cooper, Costin and Hatfield are scheduled to be arraigned April 28 in Fayette Circuit Court. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Ward, according court records.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments