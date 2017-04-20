After monthslong investigation, state police charge two men with murder

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man who was shot in Rockcastle County in January.
State police said they arrested Jonathan W. Taylor, 31, and Levi L. Bradley, 23, both of Mount Vernon, charging them with murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in connection with the death of Bennie Sanders.
A third person, Kayla Pitman, 19, of Mount Vernon, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Sanders, 71, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside his home on Abway Street in Mount Vernon on Jan. 6. State police were called to the home just after 7 p.m. about a home invasion.
State police made the arrests Thursday morning and took the three to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.
