Two injured in shooting at Lexington apartment complex

Two men were found with gunshot wounds outside Pegasus Place apartments late Thursday.
Lexington police Lt. Chris Dearinger said officers who were called to the complex at 2504 Larkin Rd. about shots fired just before 11 p.m. found the men. Their wounds were not thought to be life-threatening.
Dearinger said the investigation was still in its early stages, and police were interviewing witnesses to gather as much information as possible. No suspects had been identified as of about 11:30 p.m.
He said both victims were in their 20s. Scanner traffic indicated that one of them had been shot in the abdomen and was found near the entrance to the complex.
