Toddler dies of abuse injuries at UK Hospital, coroner says

A 19-month-old girl has died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital from injuries caused by abuse, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Aria Blanton died at nearly 10 p.m. Wednesday of multiple blunt-force injuries after she was injured in Menifee County, the coroner’s office announced Thursday night.
Police charged Laura Blanton and Robert Collins with first-degree child abuse on Monday, according to the Montgomery County Regional Jail.
WKYT reported Blanton is the baby’s mother and Collins is her boyfriend. The baby was flown to UK Hospital Monday. Collins claimed the child was injured in an accident Saturday and stopped breathing Monday, so he took her to the store where Blanton worked, WKYT reported.
On a gofundme page for Aria Blanton, a man who said he is Aria’s uncle said “No grandparent should have to bury their grandchild especially like this. There is so much anger and hurt. I don’t know how we will get through this.” The page was set up to help family members pay for travel to and from the Lexington hospital, and now, for funeral expenses, according to Chris Maness. About $2,680 of $5,000 had been raised as of early Friday.
