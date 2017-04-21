Smiling suspect caught on camera stuffing Kmart merchandise down his Steelers sweatshirt

Lexington police are searching for a shoplifting suspect who was caught on camera in February stuffing Kmart merchandise down his Pittsburgh Steelers sweatshirt.
The video appears to show the man smiling as he shoves several electronic razors inside his shirt and into a large laundry bag. The man bolts out of the Kmart at 2520 Nicholasville Road and leaves the area in a red car.
The getaway car, which began moving before the suspect and his laundry bag were completely inside, is being described as an older model Pontiac, according to police. The driver was not visible in the video.
The theft suspect in the surveillance video has a goatee and was wearing a baseball cap.
Anyone with information related to the case or the suspect is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
