Suspects turn themselves in as Lexington police video push pays off

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 Standoff with felony suspect closes I-75 after police pursuit Pause 1:19 Surveillance video captures Kmart shoplifter, escape in red Pontiac 0:52 Surveillance video: Theft from Nicholasville auto shop 1:59 Julien Leparoux confident in Classic Empire 0:55 This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 2:08 Lexington police discuss Kenton Street shooting that killed 2-year-old 2:11 Lexington's Adam Bender became one of state's top high school wrestlers -- on one leg 1:31 At the controls at Keeneland 2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Lexington police are working to find a man who was caught on camera in March stealing a guitar from a local business. Lexington Police Department YouTube