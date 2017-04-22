Crime

Man ‘very lucky’ to be alive after being shot in head in Lexington

A man was shot in the head Saturday night in an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Centre Parkway, Lexington police said.

The man’s wound appeared to be not life-threatening, Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman said.

The man was a visitor in the apartment where he was shot, she said.

Police were looking for the resident who lived there, but it was unclear whether that person was the shooter.

“We don’t know what the exchange was that led to him being shot,” Newman said.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. The shooting victim had someone drive him to the police department’s East Sector building on Centre Parkway just a few blocks from the shooting scene, Newman said, and from there he was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition, she said.

The victim was “very lucky” to be alive, Newman said. “For him to sit up and answer questions, he’s definitely a lucky guy.”

