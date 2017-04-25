Crime

April 25, 2017 11:12 AM

Multiple motor scooters taken in string of UK campus thefts

By Morgan Eads

Students have been warned about a string of motor scooter thefts on the University of Kentucky campus.

Six motor scooters were reported stolen on campus last week, according to Monday’s crime bulletin from UK Police. One of the scooters was reported stolen from the front of Woodland Glen III, one from Miller Hall, one from Mathews Building and three from the front of Woodland Glen II. The scooter thefts are thought to have occurred during the overnight hours of April 16, 17, 20 and 21.

Campus police released images of a suspect from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to call UK Police at 859-257-8573.

