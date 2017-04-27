Fayette County charged with seeking sex with a minor

A Fayette County man who allegedly thought he was going to meet with a minor Wednesday at a Lexington hotel was instead arrested by Kentucky State Police.
Timothy M. Poynter II, 32, is charged with electronic solicitation of illicit contact with a child and five counts of possession of child pornography, according to state police. Each existing charge is a class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. More charges are expected, according to police.
The investigations began after Poynter reportedly tried to find “someone young” online, according to state police.
He was arrested in the parking lot of a Lexington Clarion Hotel, according to Fayette County jail website. His bond has not been set.
Investigators also searched Poynter’s vehicle Wednesday and seized electronics for examination, according to police.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
