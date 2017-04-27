University of Kentucky student reports sexual assault by Uber driver

A student reported Thursday that she was inappropriately touched and kissed by an Uber driver who was to drive her back to her residence hall, according to University of Kentucky Police.
The student said she left a local establishment and got into the Uber driver’s car about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to UK police. Rather than take her to her dorm, the driver reportedly went to parking structure No. 2 on Hilltop Avenue.
In the parking garage, near William T. Young Library, the driver touched the student inappropriately over her clothes and kissed her, according to police. The driver was described as a white man abot 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s thought to be about 33 years old.
The car was a red four-door Chevrolet Spark, according to police.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call police at 859-257-8573.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments