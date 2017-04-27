Help find a Cynthiana woman who went for a walk and never returned

Police are asking for your help to solve a missing-person cold case. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
Police are asking for your help to find Lori Feltz, 58, of Cynthiana. The day after Christmas 2016, she was last seen walking on Hick Hardy Road in Cyinthiana. She left her home at 9:11 a.m. and never arrived at her destination 300 yards away. By 9:50 a.m., her sister and caregiver went to look for her. Lori has mental deficiencies because of a traumatic accident. She was used to walking that stretch of roadway and had done so many times. She has never been found.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Brian K. Strunk, wanted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender. Strunk, 45, is described as a white man, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds (see photo below).
If you have information about Strunk, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
